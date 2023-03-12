Sufi fest from March 15

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 11

The district administration will be organising a three-day Sufi festival from March 15 to 17 at Gobindgarh Fort. Eminent artistes, including Nooran sisters, Master Salim, Feroze Khan, Masha Ali, Aqidat, Rani Randeep, will perform at the event.

SDM Harpreet Singh said on March 15 and 16, admission will be open for the general public, while on March 17, only the G-20 delegations will be allowed entry to the festival. He said the timing of the programme will be from 6 pm to 10 pm and it will be free of charge.

He said earlier, the first edition of the Sufi festival was organised in Amritsar before the pandemic, and this will be an annual affair. He said Sufi poetry occupies a special place in the history of Punjab literature and among its pioneer writers there are great Sufi poets such as Sheikh Farid, Shah Hussain, Sultan Bahu, Shah Sharaf Batalvi, Wajid, Bulleh Shah, Hashim Shah, Ghulam Farid, who find their roots here.

