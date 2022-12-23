Sufi poet's book released

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 22

Former administrative officer and prominent Sufi poet Bakhtawar Singh’s newly published book “Akhri” was released at the Punjab Natshala in the presence of eminent writers and poets. Inaugurating this literary event organised with joint efforts of the Janwadi Writers Sangh and the Punjab Natshala, narrator Deep Devinder Singh said Bakhtawar Singh’s first books “Jogi Ravi Kanhar Rahe” and “Par Jhanan To Us Da Dera” had been loved by readers and received acclaim.

Introducing the book under discussion, Dr Manjinder Singh said the entire poetry of Akhri was mystical, in its appeal and narration, giving a sense of comfort to the reader. Khalsa College Principal Dr Mahal Singh, who was among special guests, said Sufi shayari gave comfort in today’s fast-paced life. Dr Hira Singh and Dr Seema Grewal, who are Punjabi writers, said such poetry provided cultural richness to society. Bakhtawar Singh Huran’s poetry has been honoured by being sung by renowned singers.