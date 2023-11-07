Sugar mill to get new yard by November 20

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 6

The construction of the new yard at the Cooperative Sugar Mill, Bhalla Pind, near Ajnala, would be completed before November 20, the officials of the mill said today.

They said all preparations were being made to ensure that sugarcane farmers do not face any trouble while bringing their produce.

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal, who visited the mill, said all farmers would get the slip for bringing their produce to the mill without any favouritism or partiality. He asked officials to ensure that no discrimination was done while issuing the slips.

The slips issued by the mill mention the day of bringing the produce to control rush. The minister added that the government would ensure that sugarcane farmers got paid within seven days of the procurement. Dhaliwal said local growers had been facing trouble at the yard for the last three decades as it was not paved with concrete.

He added that bringing produce to the new yard would be a novel experience for farmers as they would “witness a great change”.