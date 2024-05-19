Sukhdev is new INTACH chief

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 18

The Governing Council of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) elected Dr Sukhdev Singh as Vice Chairman of INTACH, an autonomous organidation dedicated to the identification, advocacy and preservation of the country’s cultural heritage. The council comprises the elected members, nominated members and the ex-officio government representatives such as the Secretary, Ministry of Culture, the Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Government of India, the Director General of Archaeological Survey of India and the Director General of National Museum.

A Professor and dean faculty retired from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and a freelance columnist, Dr Sukhdev Singh authored many books and articles.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.