Summary of CKD’s executive meeting

Amritsar, September 30

Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) organised its executive committee meeting followed by the general house meeting in Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib here on Saturday.

Agendas were read out by honorary secretary Swinder Singh Kathunangal, president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, shared information about the newly procured lands for the development and expansion of Diwan schools, other development projects.

Joint secretary Sukhjinder Singh Prince presented the consolidated audit report of CKD institutions for the current fiscal, which was approved by the general committee for filing income tax. It was also decided in the meeting to start CKD skill development centre and career counselling programmes. During the meeting, a discussion was also held regarding the solar systems being installed in CKD institutions and expenses involved in the project.

