Summer flavours back on city streets

Amritsar, May 23

Come summer and the city’s very own desi drinks and food are on the menu card as these local gastronomic flavours give a tough competition to soda-based cold drinks and factory-manufactured ice-creams.

A large number of stalls selling shikanji (lemon water), rauh (sugarcane juice), lassi (butter milk) and shardai which have come up on the roadsides during the recent days are a testimony to the fact that the city residents still love their old recipes and flavours.

While walking in the narrow streets of the old city, one can find a number of shops exclusively selling different kinds of sherbets. A large number of city residents still prefer the traditional sherbets over soda-based cold drinks being sold in the market.

Even chatti, a fat-free alternative to lassi, which is made in earthen pots, is the favourite of the residents in the city. The fat-free lassi is also considered best to beat the hangover from the previous night.

Religious organisations too have started organising ‘chabeels’ in many parts of the city to quench the thirst of commuters with sweetened water. These organisations consider it their religious duty to organise chabeel during the summer months.

Even a large number of stalls selling ‘ice gola’ can be seen at different places. Among the foods and fruits that help remain hydrated are water melon, musk melon, kulfi, kulfa, falooda and so on.

“We have a number of food and drinks which are prepared and consumed only during summers. These are not only healthy and nutritious but also tasty,” said Jasvir Kaur, a local homemaker.