Summer heat affects life in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 13

With temperature hovering around 45 degree Celsius during the daytime, the heat has become unbearable for residents in the city. The mercury took an upward turn during the last few days and it has had a clear impact on normal life with people preferring to stay indoors or working when it is slightly cooler.

Health experts have also asked the residents to take precautions and increase the intake of fluids. The precautions include avoiding stepping out of the homes in the afternoon. As the heat wave is expected to strengthen further, the residents are also required to take care of small children who might not like being confined inside the rooms.

Civil Surgeon Dr Sumeet Singh said that people should cover their heads while going out in the sun and keep themselves hydrated. He added that lemon water and fruits like water melon can help.

The residents stated that summers this year have been hotter than the previous years. “Now the only hope is that monsoon would come on time and provide relief from the scorching weather,” said Jaspinder Singh, a resident.

The ongoing weather conditions have also added to the troubles of the agrarian community as paddy transplantation season is just beginning. The farmers stated that completing agriculture work becomes more difficult in the heat. “Most agriculture works are outdoors and stepping out of the shade is just like stepping into a furnace,” said a farmer Kultar Singh.

