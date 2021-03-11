Summer splash: Explore the delicacies available in Amritsar to beat sweltering heat

Summer splash: Explore the delicacies available in Amritsar to beat sweltering heat

Of course who can evade the famous traditional lassi, which people relish at any time in any season in Amritsar. There are a few shops in the holy city that are famous globally for preparing that heavy dose of sumptuous drink.

With the early onset of summer season Tribune correspondent PK Jaiswar and lensman Sunil Kumar explore the delicacies available in the holy city to beat that sweltering heat...

It’s not even June and experts have already warned of a heatwave-like condition in the region in the month of April! So, it is imperative that one takes ample precautions to move out in the sweltering heat. With scorching heat engulfing the region earlier than expected, owing to the recent change in weather, people vouch for drinks and foods that prevent them from the ill-effects of sweltering heat. They ought to increase their liquid intake to fight dehydration.

A man extracts the juice out of a sugarcane on a hot afternoon.

And mind you, Amritsar, is not just famous for kulchas and chana bhathuras, it has many unique summer delicacies that not only tickle your taste buds but also bring respite on a hot afternoon.

Who can forget famous Amritsari lassi (butter milk) which is globally famous for its taste. Tourists from India and abroad as well as city residents are akin to Gian Di Lassi and Ahuja Di Lassi that serve soul-satiating butter milk.

Light drinkers Residents love relishing the famous Chati Di Lassi on Court Road in Amritsar. Some prefer having it in place of traditional lassi.

Nevertheless, despite the blitzkrieg of cold drinks, city people still prefer a large glass of chilled lassi over all other drinks to beat the heat.

On the other hand, those finding traditional lassi too heavy can enjoy Chati di Lassi as an alternative. The fat-free drink with salt and pepper is rich in vital nutrients, anti-acidic and digestion-friendly. As the name suggests, it is prepared in earthen pots in a traditional manner. The city has a famous shop on Court Road, where people make a beeline to have a chilled glass of Chati Di Lassi to quench their thirst and also fulfil the lack of electrolytes in their body.

Lime n Lemony A street vendor sells lemon soda which is much in demand, especially during the summer season.

Even at the Golden Temple, devotees are served Chhabeel — cold sweetened water — at the platforms in the Parikarma of the holy shrine.

Another delicacy that tops the charts during hot weather conditions include iconic summer cooler ‘ice gola’. Located at various nook and corners of the city, the street vendors prepare it by grinding or rubbing ice on a specially made equipment with sharpened blade. The grinded ice is then laced with sweetened flavour of different colours bringing out the child in everyone.

Many prefer coconut water as it not only keeps one hydrated, but also provides essential nutrients to the body.

Lemon soda, sugarcane juice, fruit ice-cream and falooda ice-cream are among various other beverages that are there to appease that summer thirst.

In view of the rising temperature, the district Health Department, too, has issued a health advisory for the general public and asked them to take ample precautions while going out. Residents should be extra cautious during peak temperature from 12 noon to 3 pm. They must inculcate the habit of carrying a water bottle with them. The elderly persons and infants should be protected from heat and be provided a comfortable environment. But if forced to go out, try these cool drinks.

Devotees being offered sweetened water during a chhabeel at the Golden Temple in scorching heat.

Another irresistable temptation fruit ice-cream.

Armenian cucumber being sold at a roadside stall to beat the heat.

‘Ice Gola’ is another street delicacy which people prefer to beat the scorching heat.

No replacement! Delicious kulfis and summer season go hand in hand.

A vendor sells watermelon and muskmelon, a necessary addition to food that helps in keeping one hydrated.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

2
Punjab

Punjab ex-Dy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti's niece got Rs 50K salary as his cook

3
Patiala

Hisar@46°C, Patiala@45.9°C, heatwave to intensify in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi over 5 days

4
Nation

Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi

5
Bathinda

Conductor burnt alive as 4 buses gutted in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka

6
Bathinda

Powerless, Punjab farmers fume over long outages

7
Punjab

College girl among three held with heroin worth Rs 30 crore

8
World

This is what British PM Boris Johnson said on MP 'watching porn' in Parliament

9
Chandigarh

Siswan land worth crores cleared of encroachments

10
Nation

Video: Woman who had gone to get son’s bail ‘made to massage an on-duty police officer’ in Bihar

Don't Miss

View All
World champ who worked as domestic help gets aid
Haryana

World champ from Rohtak village who worked as domestic help gets aid

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops
Ludhiana

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’
Chandigarh

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding
Nation

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding in Odisha

Ex-Dy Speaker’s niece got ~50K salary as his cook
Punjab

Punjab ex-Dy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti's niece got Rs 50K salary as his cook

UK woman marries her cat to overcome lease conditions
Trending

UK woman marries her cat to overcome lease conditions

Viral video: Wedding procession embraces desi ‘jugaad’ to combat heatwave
Trending

Viral video: Wedding procession embraces desi ‘jugaad’ to combat heatwave

Sweltering summer, coal shortage fuel blackouts across states
Nation

Sweltering summer, coal shortage fuel blackouts across states

Top News

Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage

Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage

Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...

Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts

Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts

Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...

Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to remain closed till May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann

Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann

Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...

2 injured as two groups clash in Patiala; CM Mann says won’t allow anyone to create disturbance in state

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...

PM Modi to host Sikh delegation on Friday evening

Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi

Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors

Cities

View All

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF shoots down drone along Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar

Abandoned by sons, septuagenarian now at the mercy of her neighbours

HC stays dissolving of Amritsar MC sub-committees

Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: SGPC fails to comply with Akal Takht directive

4 buses catch fire, 1 dead in Bathinda

Conductor burnt alive as 4 buses gutted in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka

Powerless, Punjab farmers fume over long outages

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar's 'heavy pesticide use' remark flayed

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Chandigarh MC mulls entry tax for commercial vehicles

Chandigarh MC mulls entry tax for commercial vehicles

Chandigarh civic body to initiate legal action against violators for dumping garbage

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

AFT upholds woman cadet's withdrawal from Naval Academy for inappropriate behaviour

Vaccination centre at Sukhna Lake now only for children

Delhi reels under heatwave; records second hottest April in 72 years

Delhi reels under heatwave; records second hottest April in 72 years

Arvind Kejriwal lauds Atishi for her UNGA speech, says world looking at Delhi for solutions in urban governance

Delhi High Court defers hearing on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to May 6

No relief from heat-wave conditions, mercury crosses 46 degrees Celsius mark in many parts of India

Delhi vs Centre: SC reserves order on power tussle

Jalandhar Improvement Trust ex-chairman among 2 booked

Missing files: Jalandhar Improvement Trust ex-chairman Daljit Singh among 2 booked

Two days after FIR against Jalandhar Congress leader Angad Dutta, ACP, 2 other cops shifted

Jalandhar: A month on, FIR lodged in Joshi Hospital digging case

Tanda: Man shot dead by nephew over trivial issue

Jalandhar: Power cuts making lives miserable

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

Three held, ghee stock of company recovered

2,029 farm fires logged in 48 hrs

Farm fires on rise, air quality dips to 'poor' in dist

8 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

2 injured as two groups clash in Patiala; CM Mann says won’t allow anyone to create disturbance in state

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

Hisar@46°C, Patiala@45.9°C, heatwave to intensify in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi over 5 days

2,029 farm fires logged in 48 hrs

Visiting Patiala villages to address grievances: Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh

After snag hits 2 thermal plants, Punjab short of 200 lakh power units