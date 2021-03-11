Summer splash: Explore the delicacies available in Amritsar to beat sweltering heat

With the early onset of summer season Tribune correspondent PK Jaiswar and lensman Sunil Kumar explore the delicacies available in the holy city to beat that sweltering heat...

It’s not even June and experts have already warned of a heatwave-like condition in the region in the month of April! So, it is imperative that one takes ample precautions to move out in the sweltering heat. With scorching heat engulfing the region earlier than expected, owing to the recent change in weather, people vouch for drinks and foods that prevent them from the ill-effects of sweltering heat. They ought to increase their liquid intake to fight dehydration.

A man extracts the juice out of a sugarcane on a hot afternoon.

And mind you, Amritsar, is not just famous for kulchas and chana bhathuras, it has many unique summer delicacies that not only tickle your taste buds but also bring respite on a hot afternoon.

Who can forget famous Amritsari lassi (butter milk) which is globally famous for its taste. Tourists from India and abroad as well as city residents are akin to Gian Di Lassi and Ahuja Di Lassi that serve soul-satiating butter milk.

Light drinkers Residents love relishing the famous Chati Di Lassi on Court Road in Amritsar. Some prefer having it in place of traditional lassi.

Nevertheless, despite the blitzkrieg of cold drinks, city people still prefer a large glass of chilled lassi over all other drinks to beat the heat.

On the other hand, those finding traditional lassi too heavy can enjoy Chati di Lassi as an alternative. The fat-free drink with salt and pepper is rich in vital nutrients, anti-acidic and digestion-friendly. As the name suggests, it is prepared in earthen pots in a traditional manner. The city has a famous shop on Court Road, where people make a beeline to have a chilled glass of Chati Di Lassi to quench their thirst and also fulfil the lack of electrolytes in their body.

Lime n Lemony A street vendor sells lemon soda which is much in demand, especially during the summer season.

Even at the Golden Temple, devotees are served Chhabeel — cold sweetened water — at the platforms in the Parikarma of the holy shrine.

Another delicacy that tops the charts during hot weather conditions include iconic summer cooler ‘ice gola’. Located at various nook and corners of the city, the street vendors prepare it by grinding or rubbing ice on a specially made equipment with sharpened blade. The grinded ice is then laced with sweetened flavour of different colours bringing out the child in everyone.

Many prefer coconut water as it not only keeps one hydrated, but also provides essential nutrients to the body.

Lemon soda, sugarcane juice, fruit ice-cream and falooda ice-cream are among various other beverages that are there to appease that summer thirst.

In view of the rising temperature, the district Health Department, too, has issued a health advisory for the general public and asked them to take ample precautions while going out. Residents should be extra cautious during peak temperature from 12 noon to 3 pm. They must inculcate the habit of carrying a water bottle with them. The elderly persons and infants should be protected from heat and be provided a comfortable environment. But if forced to go out, try these cool drinks.

Devotees being offered sweetened water during a chhabeel at the Golden Temple in scorching heat.

Another irresistable temptation fruit ice-cream.

Armenian cucumber being sold at a roadside stall to beat the heat.

‘Ice Gola’ is another street delicacy which people prefer to beat the scorching heat.

No replacement! Delicious kulfis and summer season go hand in hand.