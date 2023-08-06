Sunny Deol attends Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 5

Bollywood actor and Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol arrived in the city today to promote his upcoming film Gadar-2.

Dressed up as Tara Singh from his film Gadar, he later attended the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari border along with Ameesha Patel, who was dressed up as her character Sakeena. Singer Udit Narayan was also with them as they were greeted by an enthusiastic crowd at the Attari-Wagah border.

As part of promotions for their film Gadar 2, Sunny shared popular dialogues from Gadar including the ever applause-generating, ‘Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai aur zindabad rahega’. Singer Udit Narayan sang first version followed by the new version of ‘Udd jaa kaale kavan’ song.

Earlier, Sunny paid obeisance at the Golden Temple. Seeking blessings ahead of the release of his film he said, “I always feel blessed to visit Golden Temple.”

