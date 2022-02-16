Sunrisers Hyderabad pick Amritsar lad Abhishek Sharma for Rs 6.5 cr, family on cloud nine

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 15

Family members of 21-year-old Abhishek Sharma from the city are on cloud nine after he was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad at a record price of Rs 6.50 crore recently and why not, as the Punjab captain emerged as an all-rounder.

I am extremely happy that my son will now be trained by his childhood idol Yuvraj Singh. He grew up seeing him batting on screen and adored his batting style. Raj Kumar Sharma, Abhishek Sharma's father

He was placed at a base price of Rs20 lakh. However, aggressive bidding between Hyderabad and Punjab Kings fetched a whopping price tag for the left-handed batsman and left-arm spinner.

His father Raj Kumar Sharma is extremely happy that his son would now be trained by his childhood idol Yuvraj Singh. “He grew up seeing him batting on screen and adored his batting style,” he said.

Himself a cricket coach, he said Abhishek had studied at Delhi Public School and attended DAV College. He recalled that his son was equally brilliant at studies. He thanked those teachers and coaches for guiding his son and shaping his life.

Considered a hard-hitting lower-order batsman who also chips in as a left-arm spinner, he guided India to victory in the U-19 Asia Cup in 2016 and has a World Cup to his name as U-19 cricketer.

He came to limelight with a century in the U-19 debut for Punjab in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. He had already shared his dream with media — to make it to the senior squad, for which he is taking giant strides. As a young cricket star, he was part of the Indian squad for the ICC World Cup. Others in the family of the young all-rounder are also elated as his constant efforts were delivering cherished results.

