Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, March 8

Even as various exit polls have predicted victory for the Aam Aadmi Party in the recent Assembly elections, these have failed to dull the spirit of Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal supporters, as they claim that actual results could be much different.

The reasons for such claims are not completely wrong as such exit polls have gone way off the mark during the previous Assembly elections in the state.

If these exit polls are so accurate, then why does the ECI takes so much pain in holding elections? The results might be far different from the exit poll predictions. A SAD leader When the UPA had regained power for the second time under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, most of the exit polls and surveys had failed to see it coming. A Congress leader

In the 2012 Assembly elections, no exit poll or survey had seen that SAD would repeat the government for the second consecutive term. The opponent Congress and even television channels were so confident that they were discussing Cabinet berths. But the results had surprised and broken many hearts.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, too, most of the exit polls had predicted victory for AAP, but the results were very different.

“If these exit polls are so accurate, then why the ECI has to take so much pain to hold elections?” a SAD leader said, adding that the results might be far different from the exit poll predictions.

Apart from the exit poll results for the state Assembly elections, these have proven false even at the national level on a number of occasions. “When the UPA had regained power for the second time under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, most of the exit polls and surveys had failed to see it,” said a Congress leader.

Believably, the actual results could be different but for the time being social media warriors of AAP are enjoying the moment. Even a large number of memes regarding the unpredictability and accuracy of these exit polls are widely being circulated. These, however, have managed to increase the blood pressure of the candidates as they might be praying for these predications to prove false.

All arrangements in place for counting of votes: DC

Amritsar: All arrangements have been made by the district administration to smoothly conduct the counting on March 10, District Electoral Officer Gurpreet Singh Khaira said here on Tuesday. The counting day has been declared as dry day during which there would be a complete ban on any kind of sale and storage of drugs and alcohol. Not only this, there is a complete ban on drinking at hotels, restaurants, clubs and liquor stores. Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, Khaira (in pic) said 65.87 per cent voters (13,04,178 persons) from 11 Assembly constituencies of the district had exercised their franchise on February 20. The District Electoral Officer said the counting of votes would start at 8 am and first of all postal ballots would be counted. As per the Covid-19 protocol, two halls have been set up at each counting centre, where seven tables each would be set up and counting would be completed in 14 rounds. He said 3,414 votes of polling staff, the electorate above 80 years of age and persons with disabilities (PwDs) were received. Besides, 2,869 votes were received through Electronically Transferred Postal Ballot Systems. Khaira said five assistant returning officers have been appointed with each Returning Officer to ensure proper counting of votes. He said a media centre has also been set up outside each counting centre for the convenience of media persons. He said carrying mobile phones inside the counting centre would be strictly prohibited. TNS