 Sura Virasat Diyan held at DAV college : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Singer Pammi Bai, Kewal Dhaliwal and others inaugurate a competition at DAV College in Amritsar on Saturday.

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV College hosted Sura Virasat Diyan programme jointly organised by the PG Department of Punjabi of the college and the Punjabi Sangeet Natak Academy. The objective of the programme was to promote and spread Punjabi language. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said famous singer Pammi Bai was the chief guest at the programme. Pammi Bai in his address said Punjabi language should always flourish and be respected by today’s generation. Eminent theatre artist Kewal Dhaliwal, who is the president of the Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi, said the folk music of Punjab is popular across the nation due to its specialties. Punjabi singer Glory Bawa, daughter of legendary folk singer late Gurmeet Bawa and Punjabi writers Pritam Rupal and Baldhir Mahla adjudged the folk song competition. Around 30 students from 17 colleges participated in the programme.

Students shine at punjab games

The Goodwill Sports Academy of Goodwill International School participated in the Punjab Khed Mela-2022 with great enthusiasm. The school’s athletic team won eight gold medals, five silver and six bronze medals at the block level. At the district level competitions, Manjinder Singh won silver medal in 400-metre race (under 17). Tamana got bronze medal in 1,600-metre race and Shubhampreet Singh got bronze in shot put. Four players namely Mahanbir Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Gursewak Singh and Sukhmanpreet Singh bagged gold medals in national-style kabbadi and also got selected for the state-level khed mela. Chairman Gurdial Singh and Principal Director Jasbinder Kaur congratulated the winners and parents and also honoured them with certificates and medals.

Gandhi Jayanti observed at dav school

Gandhi Jayanti was observed with great patriotic zeal at DAV Public School, Lawrence Road. A special assembly was organised to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. The students apprised everyone about the sacrifices made by him and his contribution to the country. Excerpts from his life were read out. Patriotic songs were sung to pay respect to Gandhi. Zone (A) Regional Officer Dr Neelam Kamra exhorted the students to follow the footsteps of Gandhi and spread the message of peace. Dr Pallavi Sethi implored the students to take lessons of humility and service from Gandhi and tread the path of humanity shown by him. She urged them to remember that Mahatma Gandhi shook the world in a gentle way.

Durga Ashtami celebrated with gaiety

Students of Senior Study II School celebrated Durga Ashtami on October 1 with religious fervour and gaiety. The objective was to apprise the students of the divine feminine present in all as consciousness, connect the students to their culture as well as explain the scientific and symbolic significance of our beliefs. The programme began with Kathak performance by Ridhima Sharma, depicting various forms of Maa Durga. Group dance performances on dandiya and garbha were presented by students of Class XI and XII. Solo performance by Prachi, rejoicing on the arrival of Lord Ram after defeating Ravana captivated everyone present. This was followed by a play titled “Ladki Hui Hai” showing gender bias prevalent in our society and the need to celebrate Maa Durga in every girl. In the end, aarti was performed by School Director Vijay Mehra and Principal Upasna Mehra along with other teachers.

Goodwill marks Gandhi Jayanti

The Rabindra Nath Tagore Club of Goodwill International School arranged a special assembly to mark the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti. Samreet Kaur of Class VIII presented a talk on the history and significance of Gandhi Jayanti. She stressed the importance of love, tolerance and non-violence preached by Mahatma Gandhi. Seeratjot Kaur of Class VIII presented a poem on teachings of Gandhi. A poster-making competition was also conducted for Class VI to X students. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur appreciated the efforts of the club.

