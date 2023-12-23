Surge in Covid cases in country, hospitals ordered to stay alert

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 22

In view of reports of the increase in Covid cases in the country, the Health Department has asked government and private hospitals to stay alert and take appropriate measures to tackle any situation.

Though no new case has been reported from the district so far, the officials of the Health Department say residents must follow the Covid appropriate behaviour and wear masks while going in public places. The residents were also asked to get themselves tested if they experienced any Covid like symptoms.

Health officials said isolation wards had been set up at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and the Civil Hospital where all arrangements were in place.

Health experts have also advised residents not to panic after watching any unsubstantiated media reports.

Health officials said protocols were being followed as per the national guidelines. They said residents need not need worry as majority of the population was fully vaccinated, but they should take ample precautions to stay healthy.