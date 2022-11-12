Sudhir Suri murder: Police likely to take action against ‘negligent’ cops

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 11

The police are likely to take action against the policemen who were present at the spot when Shiv Sena Taksali leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead near the Gopal Mandir in posh Kashmir Avenue locality here a week ago.

The family members of the deceased had been demanding this since the incident took place. They had accused the cops of negligence that led to the murder.

Some on his security duty were absent Police sources said some of the cops deputed in his security were absent from the duty when the incident took place.

The eyewitnesses had told the media that his security personnel had initially taken aback and fled the spot when the incident took place.

Two inspector-rank officials and an Assistant Commissioner of Police were also present on the scene. They were talking with the protesting Hindu leaders, including Suri.

According to information, the police were preparing a list of the cops, including those deputed in the security of Sudhir Suri. Suri had got “Y category” security as he was on the hit list of radical organisations for his controversial remarks against a community.

Suri and his supporters were agitating against the management committee of a temple over alleged disrespect of the Hindu idols and pictures, which were dumped outside the temple. The police officials were pacifying Suri and his supporters who engaged in heated arguments with members of the temple management committee.

A police official said the role of cops on duty and those absent from the security of Suri was being examined and necessary action would be taken against them. They also might face either departmental action or suspension.

Brij Mohan Suri, victim’s brother, today claimed that their family members were getting threats from unknown foreign numbers. He said they had given the numbers to the police. The police had asked them to remain inside their house. Talking to the media, he said Sudhir Suri was not against any community but raised voice against terrorism, which has no religion.

