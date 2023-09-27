Surprise checking at anganwadi centres, schools

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 26

In a surprise visit to government schools and anganwadi centres on Tuesday, member of the Punjab State Food Commission (PSFC), Vijay Dutt, took serious note of the fact that most of them had not mentioned the helpline number to help the beneficiaries in case of any complaint. The PSFC member visited the schools and anganwadi centres at Pakhoke and Bagrian villages.

Dutt instructed schools to ensure physical check-up of children and mid-day meal workers. He also checked records of schools and Anganwadi centres. He laid stress on sanitation and quality of food served to children. Dutt instructed that the helpline No. 9876764545 be displayed in schools and anganwadi centres in case anyone needs to approach the PSFC. He also enquired about the quality of meals from children.

