Sursing-based sect head’s son booked for accident

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 30

The police have booked Baba Prem Singh, son of Baba Avtar Singh, head of Kar Sewa sect Baba Bidhi Chand, Sursing, for causing a road accident here last midnight. After committing the accident, Baba Prem Singh managed to escape the naka installed in Jhabal on the Jhabal-Tarn Taran road.

The police said here on Saturday that Baba Prem Singh, who was accompanied by three Nihangs, was driving an SUV (Fortuner PB-46 AD-0015). Prem Singh absconded in his SUV towards the Jhabal side on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

On receiving information, Jhabal police started keeping a watch on the movement of the vehicle involved in the accident. When the suspected SUV came near the police naka in Jhabal, officials present at the naka signalled it to stop.

ASI Nirmal Singh, who was leading the naka party, said Prem Singh, who was driving the SUV, tried to run over the members standing at the naka, but they managed to save themselves. Prem Singh fled the spot.

Sub-Inspector Balraj Singh posted with Jhabal police station said a case under Sections 279, 186 and 336 of the IPC had been registered against Prem Singh.