Survey conducted to install electric vehicle charging stations in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 26

A team from Adani Total Energy Company conducted a survey in the city to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The EV charging stations wouuld soon be installed at major places to charge e-autos. Under the Rejuvenation of Auto-Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention (RAAHI) scheme of Amritsar Smart City, the municipal corporation (MC) was offering a subsidy of Rs 1.40 lakh on the replacement of old diesel autos with e-autos. The installation of EV charging stations is also part of the e-auto project under RAAHI.

The MC authorities had promised to instal charging stations in the city. A work order has been given to instal a charging station to Adani Total Energy Company in this regard.

A spokesperson of the company said they had got an opportunity to install charging stations. He said firm would build these stations as soon as possible, which would benefit EV drivers and city residents as well. Two-wheelers and four-wheelers would be charged at these EV stations.

Rahul, CEO of Amritsar Smart City and Municipal Commissioner, said there was a demand for e-auto charging stations from drivers. There was no charging station in the city. He said that the demand of auto drivers is going to be fulfilled soon.

He said that every single promise made to e-auto drivers under RAAHI scheme will be fulfilled. He appealed to the old diesel auto drivers to replace their old diesel autos with e-autos under the RAAHI scheme and get Rs 1.40 lakh from the government and also avail cash and public welfare schemes.

#Electric Vehicle #Gautam Adani