Suspects still on the run, police clueless

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 24

The persons involved in the fraud worth crores of rupees in the accounts of the local Guru Nanak Dev Super Speciality Hospital, Tarn Taran, are still beyond the reach of the police, raising eyebrows of many. The city police had booked six hospital employees, the mastermind behind the fraud, and others known to them.

The hospital is run under the management of Dera Baba Jeevan Singh, Baba Daleep Singh, headed by Baba Jagtar Singh, head of the Kar Sewa Sect, Tarn Taran.

Dr Amreek Singh Dhillon, medical officer of the hospital, and Inderjit Singh, manager, Information Technology (IT), were alleged mastermind behind the fraud. The other accused included Sandeep Kaur, wife of medical officer Amreek Singh Dhillon, Sewa Singh, Gurbakash Kaur (father and mother of Inderjit Singh) and Kulwinder Kaur, his domestic servant.

The accused had not only stolen medicines worth lakhs of rupees from the store of the hospital, but also embezzled crore of rupees by way of wages of medical officers appointed in fake branches of the hospital.

Dr Amreek Singh Dhillon is a resident of Amritsar and Inderjit Singh of Kot Isse Khan (Ferozepur). The accused had also stolen computer hardware apparatus, camera cable and other electric material from the hospital. ASI Vipin Kumar, investigating officer in the case, said here on Saturday that the accused were absconding and raids were being conducted on their possible hideouts.

A case under Sections 380, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC had been registered by the city police a week ago.