SVEEP activities organised at IELTS centres, tourist spots

Amritsar, May 9

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Nikas Kumar who is also the Chairman of Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme launched a series of voter awareness seminars under the Ulike Program for Education and Election Participation at coaching and IELTS centres.

Giving information about these seminars, Nodal Officer for Amritsar North Vidhan Sabha constituency Rajkumar said that the main purpose of these seminars is to motivate young voters to participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He said voter awareness seminars were conducted in more than 10 coaching and IELTS centres and that more such seminars would be held in all coaching centres in the coming days. He said the social media is being used to increase youth participation in elections and the target set by the Election Commission for voting is 70 per cent, which hopefully they are expecting to reach.

They said that the District Election Office has developed social media handles to implement and monitor awareness activities through which more young people are being reached.

Additionally, series of voter awareness activities are also being conducted at several tourist spots. A voter awareness programme was conducted at bridgeheads near the India-Pakistan border and near Pul Moran, popularly known as Pul Kanjri. Swajit Kaur, Nodal Officer, SVEEP, Attari Vidhan Sabha constituency, said that Pull Moran is a tourist spot located near the India-Pakistan border. The tourists coming here were made aware about voting. She said that SVEEP activities are being conducted continuously in Attari assembly constituency. Before this, a mega event was organised at Attari border a few days ago.

