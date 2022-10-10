Swachh rankings: Local Bodies Minister appreciates services of sanitation workers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 9

Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Minister for Local Bodies, appreciated the services of sanitation workers for improvement in all India ranking in the Swachh Survekshan.

Ashu Nahar, general secretary of the Punjab Safai Karamcharis Union, organised a religious stage on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki’s birth anniversary. During this, chief guest Inderbir Singh Nijjar said that there was a significant improvement in the sanitation system across the state, especially in Amritsar. It happened with the tireless hard work of safai sainiks, as cleanliness ranking of the city is also improving.

The safai sainiks deserve congratulations for improvement in nationwide cleanliness survey, he said.

The minister said the safai sainiks get up at 5 am and start serving the city. The state government is going to fulfill their pending demands soon.

He conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the people of the city on this holy day and gave a message to follow the path shown by Maharishi Valmiki.

Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu extended his greetings to the city residents on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. He said since his taking over as the Mayor of the city, he is regularly making efforts for the rights of safai karmcharis. He said the safai karmacharis contributed a lot in the improvement of ranking.

Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, MLA Dr Ajay Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister Om Prakash Soni, vice-president of Punjab Congress Committee Inderbir Singh Bularia, senior Akali leader Talbir Singh Gill, MP Gurjit Singh Aujla, DC Harpreet Singh Sudan, DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal, Punjab co-ordinator Ravinder Hans, BJP SC morcha president Sanjeev Kumar, Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar, Dr Rama, Dr Yogesh Arora, inspectors Neeraj Kumar and Dharmindra Kalyan, BJP leader Shwet Malik, former MLA Dr Raj Kumar Verka, former minister Anil Joshi, BJP leader Dr Ram Chawla, councillor Vikas Soni, district Congress committee (urban) president Ashwini Pappu, advocate Rajesh Honey, Sukhminder Singh Pintu, Tahir Shah, Sarabjit Singh Lati and Manav Taneja were present on the occasion.