Swachhta Diwas observed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Navy wing of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) of DAV College, Amritsar, in collaboration with Decathlon observed Swachhta Diwas at the Company Bagh. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said the NCC cadets have been a major part of the Swachh Bharat Mission initiative and carrying out these activities as part of the social responsibility and community development. During the Swachhta mission celebrations, the NCC took upon itself to mobilise its cadets to carry out a cleanliness drive in the Company Bagh and clean the areas around historical monuments, besides cleaning statues of national leaders. ANO Dr Gaurav Sharma said the NCC, as an organization, expressed its commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission, an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The focus of the organisation is on spreading awareness to all corners of the country through its young and dynamic cadets, they said in an official statement.

Book released

A book titled 'Towards Inclusive Education'- with special reference to NEP-2020 was on Wednesday released during a ceremony held at Khalsa College of Education (KCE). Khalsa College Governing Council honourary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina said the book was about education for all and how to prepare the future generations for the upcoming challenges in society. Edited by KCE Principal Dr Harpreet Kaur, associate professor Dr Maninder Kaur and assistant professor Dr Deepika Kohli, the book contains scholarly articles from experts based elsewhere in the country on the inclusivity in different aspects of our education system and the futuristic vision of the recently released NEP-2020. "The book delves into key policy recommendations highlighted in NEP-2020 in relation to inclusive education and learning disabilities and their implications with respect to infrastructure, learning environment, school and classroom practices, assessment and teacher professional development," said Dr Harpreet Kaur. The book is relevant for teachers, educators, NGO, professionals and other leaders engaged in working with children with disabilities.

World Red Cross Day celebrated

World Red Cross Day is celebrated every year on May 8 to honour the efforts of volunteers associated with the Red Cross mission all over the world. It also marks the birth anniversary of the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross Jean Henri Dunant. Students of Guru Nanak Dev DAV Public School, Bhikhiwind, celebrated the day by organising a special assembly where lectures were given by teachers to motivate students. "Without humanity human lives are colourless" was the theme of the lectures. Students enthusiastically participated in the slogan writing on disaster management and declamation competitions. Principal Paramjeet Kumar inspired students. He said the objective of celebrating this Red Cross Day was to inspire the students towards all humanitarian activities so that human sufferings could be minimized and even prevented, making contribution towards creating a more congenial climate for peace.

Workshop on career counselling

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, organised a career counseling workshop for the students of Classes IX to XII. The objective was to assist the students to choose subjects and career options after choosing a particular stream. The workshop was held in two sessions - one for the students of Classes IX and X and another for the students of Classes XI and XII. The speakers were Vishal Nayyar, CEO of Vision Academy, Shagun Sharma, a senior consultant in Congnizant, USA, and Sonakshi Kundra, who is running Career Counselling Training Centre. They apprised the students of various subject choices available in different career paths. One must have in-depth knowledge of the choices lest one might end up in a career that is not made for one. Students were made aware of emerging career avenues, new upcoming streams and various competitive exams. They urged the student not to make decisions based on peer pressure, but always make choices based on personal strengths, interests, abilities and potential. Dr Pallavi Sethi, principal of the school, expressed her gratitude to all the speakers.

Investiture ceremony

The investiture ceremony was on Wednesday held at The Senior Study II. Young prodigies of the school were formally introduced into the newly elected and selected student council to be the future leaders to lead this year's all curricular and co-curricular activities successfully and innovatively. The ceremony began with a march past taken out by the newly formed council and led by Head Boys and Head Girls. The names of all the appointees comprising Head Boys, Head Girls, presidents of the houses as well as presidents of different clubs were formally announced. Thereafter, the oath allegiance was taken and all the council members were to serve their alma mater with full dedication and to the best of their abilities and abide by all the rules and regulations of the school. The new council is a perfect example of 'girl power' since most of the appointees are girls. Institute director Vijay Mehra and principal Upasana Mehra honoured Head Boys and Head Girls by giving them sashes.