Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme: Expedite infra upgrade near Golden Temple, DC directs officials

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 20

Many roads leading to the Golden Temple in the city are in a poor condition. There is an urgent need to carry out maintenance work swiftly in the city, which attracts a huge number of daily visitors from across the country and abroad.

Residents are hopeful that the introduction of the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme by the Union Ministry of Tourism will resolve these problems.

In a meeting held in this regard, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori today told the officials concerned to accelerate the beautification work and infrastructure upgrade in the city around the Golden Temple and the Attari-Wagah border under the scheme.

In the second phase of the Swadesh Darshan scheme, the government intends to provide a better environment and basic infrastructure for tourists.

The DC said improving all the city roads that lead to the Golden Temple and the Attari-Wagah border was a priority.

Beautification and repair works would be undertaken on Gheo Mandi, Heritage Street, Katra Ahluwalia, Maha Singh Gate, Maha Singh Road and Ramsar Road under the project. The infrastructure would also be enhanced for the convenience of visitors.

The DC emphasised that a large number of tourists coming to Amritsar also go to see the retreat ceremony at the Attari border. Therefore, there is a need to provide a better and safer environment in the area as well as on the roads leading to the border.

He instructed engineers of Larsen and Toubro Company, which will be planning these projects, that they should understand the needs of visitors and actively seek their feedback before starting work.

Safer environment for attari visitors

The DC highlighted that a large number of tourists coming to Amritsar also go to see the retreat ceremony at the Attari border. Therefore, there is a need to provide a better and safer environment in the area.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Sikhs