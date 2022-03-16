Swearing-in: BJP takes a dig at AAP

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for uprooting wheat crop from over hundred acres of agriculture land at Khatkar Kalan for swearing-in ceremony of Chief Ministerial-elect Bhagwant Mann, senior BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina on Monday said it was against the principles of great martyr Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who was being repeatedly evoked by AAP leaders for presenting themselves as real patriot.

“The ceremony was a sheer waste of public money and against the principles of Bhagat Singh who had advocated a simple living,” he pointed out. Around 150 acres of ripening wheat crop was ploughed for the mega ceremony.

“This is against the principles of simplicity, which AAP and its leaders swear-by. Cutting the ripening crop is nothing but a sin in the Punjabi culture. Moreover, the debt-ridden state government is spending over Rs 2.60 crore on the ceremony which is a wasteful expenditure,” Chhina said.

He said there was a huge gap between what AAP leaders preach and practice. The wheat fields are being cleared for `pandal’ and parking of vehicles of visitors. The auspicious ceremony, meanwhile, will not last for more than an hour.

He said even the government machinery and the public buses are being arranged to bring people to the venue. Earlier, during a roadshow in Amritsar, AAP engaged public sector buses for ferrying their party supporters from all over the state, which is a misuse of government machinery and burden on state exchequer.