Sweet shop owner fined Rs 20,000 for using banned plastic items

Amritsar, September 19
A team of the health wing of the Municipal Corporation raided prominent restaurants and seized banned single-use plastic items during special drive last evening. The team led by chief sanitary inspector Malkeet Singh raided Bansal Sweets and found huge quantity of single-use plastic from the shop. The MC team confiscated the banned material and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the sweet shop owner.
Dr Yogesh Arora, Municipal Health Officer, said as per the directions of MC Commissioner Raul, a team of health wing inspected Bansal Foods and Sharma Sweets on Lawrence Road. During raid, the team found banned plastic items. He said the team fined owners of both the establishments.
#Environment #Pollution #Polythene Ban #Single Use Plastic Ban
