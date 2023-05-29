Swindler dupes shopkeeper in name of MLA

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 28

MLA from Amritsar North Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has complained against an unidentified swindler who duped a mobile phone trader in the name of Aam Adami Party leaders in the city. The MLA alleged that his office and integrity had been targeted by a fraudster and that it was a serious issue for him. Addressing a press conference today, Kunwar Vijay Pratap said that on May 23, his office attendant received a phone call in which the person claimed that he was the general secretary of AAP and worked in CM office. He demanded a smart phone and asked that it be sent soon.

“When it came to my notice, I found that it was not a phone number from the CM office or Aam Aadmi Party. Later, we found that the same person had called up a local shop and asked for the mobile phone saying Kunwar will Vijay Pratap will pay for it. Yesterday, the owner of Bhagwati Agencies informed us that the same person called them and got a mobile phone in the name of the MLA,” said Kunwar Vijay Pratap.

The swindler called Bhagwati Agencies and told them that he worked in the MLA's office at Green Avenue. He demanded a phone and asked to issue a bill in the name of Jaspreet Kaur. The caller told the trader that the MLA would gift this phone to someone. The payment for the phone would be transferred online or he may collect it from the MLA’s office. The swindler asked the trader to give the phone to the station master and that he would give it to the guard of the train. The phone was worth Rs 23,500 and the trader got ready to send it to the swindler. The phone has been delivered at Jalandhar by the railway staff.

The MLA claimed that there is no practice in his office of borrowing anything. A formal FIR has been registered at the Civil Lines police station in this regard. It seems that the swindler was known to some of the staff at the MLA's office. The police have tracked that the SIM was issued on an identity proof from Dinanagar in Pathankot district.