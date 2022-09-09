Swindlers attempt to dupe Moga-based vlogger's mother

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 8

A Moga-based vlogger Kamalpreet Singh Peeta Brar, who boarded a Scoot flight for Singapore from Shri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport on September 4, alleged that his mother received a scam call in which an unidentified miscreant demanded money from her.

Peeta, a resident of Ransih Khurd village of Moga, who runs a YouTube channel “Peeta Pro” travels to foreign countries for vlogging. Peeta claimed that on September 3, he had received a call from Singapore in which the caller had asked him to provide another mobile number of any family member, who they can contact in case of any emergency.

“The caller was very professional and I failed to realise his intention. I provided my mother’s mobile number. On September 4, when my flight left for Singapore, my mother in Ransih village received a call from an unidentified person. The caller told her that her son and his wife were in police custody in Delhi as they have been nabbed for drug smuggling,” said Peeta.

The caller asked for money to settle the dispute and disconnected the call. Meanwhile, Peeta Brar attached his phone with in-flight WiFi and texted his mother on WhatsApp. The panicked mother narrated the whole story.

“I am here for five days only. I will return and file a formal complaint. I have booked tickets, hotel and bought an insurance policy and provided my phone number to all these agencies. My personal details were leaked to swindlers by one of them,” said Peeta.

Yogesh Kamra, convener of the FlyAmritsar Initiative, said, “It is a very serious matter and we are with the victims. Someone disclosed the personal data of passengers to fraudsters. We will file a complaint to the authorities concerned.”