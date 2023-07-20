Swollen Beas waters worsen flood situation in Mand area

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 19

The flood situation in the Mand area alongside the Beas river appeared to be going out of control with the floodwaters damaging crops on more than 28,000 acres in over 30 villages here on Wednesday.

There was no hope that the administration would be able to control the situation early as water from the Beas river entered the fields from many points.

The floodwaters damaged crops in Bhalojla, Jalalabad, Verowal, Bodal Kiri, Goindwal Sahib, Dhunda, Jauhal Dhai Wala, Bhail Dhai Wala, Mundapind, Gharka, Karmunwala, Chamba Kalan and Chamba Khurd villages.

The situation in the affected areas downstream of Sutlej from Harike headworks had not yet normalised. The affected area is from Harike to Muthanwala.

The situation worsened on Tuesday when a breach occurred at Mundapind village. Excess water released from Pong Dam is being cited as the reason behind flooding of fields.

Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur said the water had entered the Mand area alongside the Beas river. The DC said with the help of Sarbat Da Bhala Trust, the administration distributed fodder to flood-affected farmers of the area.

