Symposium at Khalsa College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The post-graduate department of Physics, Khalsa College, Amritsar, in association with the Indian Thermal Analysis Society (ITAS) and Department of Atomic energy, Government of India organised the biennial 23rd `DAE-BRNS symposium on thermal analysis THERMANS-2022’. Over 200 delegates from all over the country discussed and deliberated on new possibilities in the arena of applied physics. The symposium witnessed invited talks, short talks, oral presentation and poster sessions as it covered diverse subjects including protein drug interaction, characterisation of nuclear materials, thermal effect on polymers, metals, ceramics, biological system, polymer blend, polymer composites and high temperature effect on metal alloys. Dr S Kanan, group director, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, who was the chief guest at Symposium said the aim of organising THERMANS-2022 was to propagate the utility and importance of thermal analysis method for characterisation of materials to design better products. Dr AK Tyagi, Head, Chemistry Division, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, guest of honour expressed his views that organising THERMANS-2022 would go a long way in forging strong bond between Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, and Khalsa College to explore field of research of mutual interest.

Seminar at Shri Ram Ashram school

Shri Ram Ashram Public School organised a seminar on adolescent health. The programme was conducted by Rotary Club Amritsar in association with Adolescent Health Academy as a part of adolescent week celebration. The guest speakers on the occasion were Prof Manmeet Kaur ( President AHA, Amritsar), Dr Naresh Grover ( Secretary of AHA, Amritsar), Dr Sandeep Aggarwal (Treasurer, AHA, Amritsar) who enlightened the students of Grade IX-X on the topic adolescent health. The learned Guest Speaker Prof Dr Manmeet Kaur shed light on the topic ‘Media Addiction’. She discussed the fall outs and different health issues associated with it. She even encouraged the students to overcome the addiction by adopting a healthy lifestyle.

SSSS college organises seminar

SSSS College of Commerce for Women in association with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Intellectual Property Management (RGNIIPM), Government of India, Nagpur organised ‘Online Workshop On Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) & Patents and Design Filing National Intellectual Property awareness mission’. Pooja Maulikar, examiner patents and designs (RGNIIPM) acted as the resource person. She apprised the students about various types of IP’s viz patents, tradeworks and copyrights. The resource person made students aware regarding value of IP designs and patenting in their career and how they can patent their innovations and designs. Dr Navdeep Kaur, Principal, thanked the resource person for her valuable insights on intellectual properties and encouraged the students to gain more knowledge on IP’s.

Excelsum School celebrates Gurpurb

Excelsum Hugh School celebrated Guru Nanak Jayanti with devotion and reverence. On the occasion of the 553rd birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, the school organised shabad kirtan and langar. Students and staff members sang hymns and paid tributes to Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The students were encouraged to follow the path of righteousness, as shown by the guru. Ardas was performed for the bright future of the students. Langar was prepared and served to all. The langar seva was performed by the students both inside and outside the school. The Director-cum-Principal of the school, Gunita Grewa,l emphasised the need to inculcate values of patience, honesty, sharing and brotherhood, as preached by Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

IIM Amritsar to offer Executive MBA

IIM Amritsar announced the decision of inaugural batch of EMBA in the physical mode for working professionals in the Delhi-NCR region. The EMBA program of IIM Amritsar has been running in online mode so far. With the introduction of the programme in the Delhi-NCR region, it will now be available in the physical mode for working professionals. Prof Nagarajan Ramamoorthy, Director, IIM Amritsar, explained that by starting this offline programme, we want to convey to our students that possibilities are unlimited. He said, “During the Covid period, we adopted technology to meet the learning needs of our students, and now that Covid restrictions are uplifted, we are available in the offline mode to provide the human touch, which the students earnestly craved.” Prof Mukesh Kumar, chair of EMBA, said the EMBA program of IIM Amritsar is a two-year programme offered on weekends to prepare working executives for leadership roles. Professionals with a minimum of 3 years of work experience can apply. The programme will run on the weekends over two years, beginning June 2023. The EMBA program is designed to provide a comprehensive and rigorous curriculum in the general management with possibilities of specialising in various functional fields.

BBK DAV organises vedic Havan

BBKDAV College for women organised havan Yajana to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Anand Swami. In her address, Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia prayed that we all be imbued with the teachings of Mahatma Anand Swami and mentioned the titles of his books. She elucidated that his books are a retreat for mind and soul. She further added that his teachings convey the message that one can pursue the quest for salvation even while leading a domestic life. Inderpal Arya, president of Arya Samaj, Lakshmansar, highlighted that Mahatma Anand Swami ji attained intuitive knowledge through the incessant chanting of Gayatri Mantra. He also talked about his teachings as a means to lead a righteous life.