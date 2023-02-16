Synthetic kite string injures boy in Amritsar

Amritsar, February 15
A boy suffered serious injuries after a synthetic kite string entangled with a truck left a deep cut on his throat at Vallah here today.
The incident took place when the victim, identified as Manga of Vallah, was going to a fair at the village. He was rushed to a private hospital.
The victim’s mother Charanjit Kaur said her son used to work as a labourer. After returning from work around 5 pm, he went to attend a fair at Vallah. A Chinese kite string, which was entangled with a truck, left a deep cut on his throat injuring his wind pipe (trachea).
The boy, who started bleeding profusely, was taken to a private hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.
