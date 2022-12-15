Synthetic kite string: Officials asked to take action against violators

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 14

Despite several prohibitory orders and meetings convened by Cabinet ministers over ending the menace of synthetic kite strings, these can be found in abundance on the main roads like the elevated road dotted with kite sellers. It points towards its easy availability in the market.

Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan in his capacity as the District Magistrate, using the powers conferred under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, ordered not to sell and store synthetic strings for flying kites in the district. This order will remain in force till February 12 next year.

The written order stated that it came to notice that the strings being used for flying kites were made of synthetic material rather than cotton string. The conventional cotton strings are equally strong, non-dissolving and unbreakable.

On the other hand, the synthetic string causes cuts on the bodies of humans and animals. Sometimes, it leads to death of a person. There have been many incidents of bicycle and scooter drivers getting their throats and ears injured and flying birds getting stuck in these. Many accidents resulted in fatal accidents and injuries. Besides, several kite flyers themselves received cuts in their hands and fingers while flying kites with this string.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer held a meeting with officials at the District Administrative Complex on Tuesday to curb the use of synthetic string in kite flying. Every year many lives are lost due to the synthetic string. He warned that the government would take strict action against those who sell and buy synthetic string.

Hayer directed the officials to apprise children of the harm being caused by synthetic string in schools. He instructed the police officers to conduct a rapid checking campaign against those who collect the stock of this string and all the seized strings should be destroyed under the supervision of the pollution department and its videography should also be done.

He said strict action would be taken against those who violate the government’s instructions by storing, selling and buying synthetic strings.

He appealed to the people to fly kites with common thread and boycott acrylic string harmful to men and animal. Punjab Pollution Control Board Chief Engineer GS Majithia said the Department of Science, Technology and Environment, Punjab, appointed Executive Magistrates, Inspectors of Wildlife Department, Forest Department officers, Punjab Police Sub-Inspector rank officers, officers of the city council and assistant environmental engineers of the PPCB to take action against those who sell acrylic strings.