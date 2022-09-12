T20: Amritsar beat Gurdaspur by 10 wickets

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 11

Amritsar registered a thumping win over Gurdaspur by 10 wickets in the T20 cricket match played at Gandhi ground here on Sunday.

Batting first, the visitor amassed 166 runs for seven in 20 overs. Vaibhav Saini smashed quick 66 runs.

For the host, Abhishek Sharma, who was procured by Sunrisers Hyderabad at a record price of Rs 6.50 crore in the beginning of this year, displayed his mettle as the leftarm spinner took maximum seven wickets by giving away 27 runs in four overs.

They easily chased the target in 17.5 overs due to excellent unbroken partnership by the opening pair for 168 runs. Abhay Chaudhary scored an unbeaten 116 packed with fourteen boundaries and six sixes. Abhishek remained unbeaten with 48 runs.

AGA president Harpreet Singh Sudan, Deputy Commissioner, Arshdeep Singh Lubhana, Regional Transport Officer, who is also secretary of the AGA, Rajan Trikha, chairman of the PR and media committee of AGA, besides governing body members congratulated the local team on their brilliant performance.