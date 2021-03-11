Tabla exponent performs at GNDU, Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 31

Siddhartha Chatterjee, an eminent tabla maestro of Farrukhabad Gharana, gave a solo performance at the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan of the university on Monday. The event was jointly organised by the Guru Nanak Dev University and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Ustad Puran Chand Wadali, a Padma Shri awardee, and Prof Anish Dua, Dean Student’s Welfare, were the special guests for the evening. The event was attended by music lovers from the university, affiliated institutions and many art lovers of the city.

Faculty members and students of Guru Nanak Dev University witnessed a beautiful rendition by Sidhartha Chatterjee. Puran Chand Wadali, in his remarks, said: “Music is the path to merge with divine.” Prof Anish Dua highlighted the therapeutic impact of music on human mind and emotions. Namita Ghosh from ICCR, in her remarks, thanked the GNDU VC for such a meaningful collaboration.