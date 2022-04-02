Tailor found injured in bushes in Amritsar, succumbs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 1

A tailor, identified as Raj Kumar (60), was killed by an unidentified person near the Vallah cattle market. He had gone to answer the call of nature, but did not return home. He was found injured in bushes and later succumbed to injuries in hospital.

Ramesh Kumar, son of the victim who runs a scooter repair shop at Vallah, told the police that his father worked as a tailor who had gone to answer the call of nature on his bicycle near the Vallah cattle market on Thursday but did not return.

He said his wife Reena called him to inform him that his father did not return home till 9.30am. He said he returned from his shop and started looking for Raj Kumar near the Army cantonment area located on the backside of the Vallah cattle market, but to no avail.

He said around 10am he along with his wife went towards the canal side of the cattle market where they found him critically injured in bushes. He said they rushed him to Sri Guru Ram Dass Hospital near Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Deep Singh where he succumbed to his injuries. He said an unidentified person apparently killed his father.

Sub-Inspector Jasbir Singh, SHO, Vallah police station, said investigation was still under progress as there was no clue about the motive behind the murder. The victim had a blunt weapon injury on the head. Acase under Section 302 of the IPC had been registered.