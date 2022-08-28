Take action in blasphemy cases, parallel jathedar asks Punjab govt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 27

Parallel jathedar Dhyan Singh Mand announced that members of various Sikh organisations would converge to chalk out the next strategy to secure justice in the cases of blasphemy in Moga on October 2.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, he warned the AAP government that if no suitable action was taken against the culprits in cases of blasphemy, then they would ask people to show them the way out as they did to previous SAD and Congress-led governments.

He reminded the leaders of the AAP government that they had promised the Sikhs before the elections that action would be taken within 48 hours in the cases of blasphemy. He said a lot of time had elapsed since the formation of the government but no concrete action had been taken against the culprits.

He said in the cases of blasphemy, many probe committees were constituted. Firstly, an inquiry committee was formed during the SAD government, another committee and a commission were formed during the Congress government. Their reports were also received but no action was taken.

He alleged that no government proved sincerity in the matter. Mand exhorted all Sikh organisations and youth to leave their differences and join the proposed meeting. He said for the better future of Punjab and the Sikh community, it is the need of the hour to bring together the religious and political Sikh power on one platform.