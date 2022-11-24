Take action on illegal buildings in Amritsar, MTP Dept told

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 23

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj and Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh, Municipal Town Planner Meharban Singh, Assistant Town Planners and Building Inspectors inspected several illegally constructed buildings. Last evening, the MC Commissioner and the Joint Commissioner visited the Galla Wala Chowk to check an under-construction building. Today, the MC staff sealed an under-construction hotel in the Green Avenue.

The MC Commissioner also inspected the Rani Ka Bagh. During the inspection, he asked for the details regarding big commercial buildings being constructed in the areas. He said, “The verification should be done soon. If the building plan is not approved, then these buildings would be sealed.” The corporation commissioner warned that strict action will be taken against the officials who are found negligent.

At present, a large number of hotels and commercial establishments are being illegally constructed without any approval. The Municipal Corporation has been losing crores of rupees due to the buildings being constructed without an approval.

MC Commissioner Raj has directed the MTP Department to take action over the complaints received by the MTP Department in the past one year. He has issued an order directing the MTP Department officers and employees not to leave the station without permission.

ATP Wazir Raj, Building Inspector Nirmaljit Verma and a team sealed three under-construction hotels near Jallianwala Bagh today.