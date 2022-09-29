 Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept : The Tribune India

Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept

Representational photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 28

The district Health Department has advised the residents to observe every Friday as dry day and dedicate it to identify mosquito-breeding spots inside their homes. Officials of the department stated that mosquitoes causing dengue are found mostly at flower pots, refrigerator waste water boxes and in junk materials placed in open places.

Health experts have advised the residents to remove all junk materials lying in the open as these can hold rainwater becoming a mosquito-breeding spot. Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said, “The mosquito-breeding grounds inside the homes are of foremost concern as they are often overlooked by residents.”

Symptoms

The symptoms of the disease include high grade fever above 102°F,headache, pain in eyes, general body pains, vomiting, skin rashes, whichmust be monitored for seven to 10 days by medical experts

Dos

  • Always keep overhead tanks properly covered
  • Drain out water from coolers and scrub these dry once a week
  • In case of fever, get your blood examined at the earliest
  • Take full treatment if infected

Don’ts

  • Do not allow water to stagnate in and around your house
  • Do not throw discarded containers, tyres, pitchers and pots on the rooftop

He said the administration was making efforts to check the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, but this was not possible without the active participation of residents. “Dengue and malaria are easily preventable mosquito-borne diseases. All one has to do is ensure that no mosquito breeding takes place in one’s house,” he added.

While the situation in the district is under control and not more than 30 dengue cases have been reported in the current season, health officials stated that taking precautions was always better. “If water in pots, water-coolers and other such items is changed every week, it would help in killing the dengue larvae,” said Dr Singh.

