Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept

Amritsar, September 28
The district Health Department has advised the residents to observe every Friday as dry day and dedicate it to identify mosquito-breeding spots inside their homes. Officials of the department stated that mosquitoes causing dengue are found mostly at flower pots, refrigerator waste water boxes and in junk materials placed in open places.
Health experts have advised the residents to remove all junk materials lying in the open as these can hold rainwater becoming a mosquito-breeding spot. Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said, “The mosquito-breeding grounds inside the homes are of foremost concern as they are often overlooked by residents.”
Symptoms
The symptoms of the disease include high grade fever above 102°F,headache, pain in eyes, general body pains, vomiting, skin rashes, whichmust be monitored for seven to 10 days by medical experts
Dos
- Always keep overhead tanks properly covered
- Drain out water from coolers and scrub these dry once a week
- In case of fever, get your blood examined at the earliest
- Take full treatment if infected
Don’ts
- Do not allow water to stagnate in and around your house
- Do not throw discarded containers, tyres, pitchers and pots on the rooftop
He said the administration was making efforts to check the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, but this was not possible without the active participation of residents. “Dengue and malaria are easily preventable mosquito-borne diseases. All one has to do is ensure that no mosquito breeding takes place in one’s house,” he added.
While the situation in the district is under control and not more than 30 dengue cases have been reported in the current season, health officials stated that taking precautions was always better. “If water in pots, water-coolers and other such items is changed every week, it would help in killing the dengue larvae,” said Dr Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
In 8 hours, another mysterious blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur
The blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in...
Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff
To hold post ‘till further orders’ | Retired as Eastern Comm...
Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US
Bharatbhai Patel was stabbed on the Lower East Side, New Yor...