'Take steps to revive canal irrigation system in Amritsar district'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 30

With the area under canal irrigation decreasing drastically over the years and the agrarian community depending on ground water for their irrigation needs, farmers have put forth a demand to the

government to initiate efforts to rejuvenate the canal irrigation system in the district.

Even as the Irrigation Department has initiated efforts to reclaim the land under irrigation channels and canal minors recently, farmers in many areas claim that they are still not getting the canal water.

The farmers say that if the canal water is made available for irrigation, they would not have to use ground water excessively.

Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, president, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, said in the year 1970-71, 43 per cent of the agricultural land in Punjab was fed by the canal irrigation system. At present, the area under canal irrigation has decreased to 27 seven per cent, he added.

Dr Ajnala said at present over 15 lakh tubewells were drawing water for agricultural purposes. “The depth of the borewells is increasing every year. Moreover, a new tubewell bore costs a minimum of Rs 2 lakh, which a marginal farmer cannot afford,” he said, adding that canal irrigation water on the other hand comes at a very economical price.

The Jamhoori Kisan Sabha has also announced that it would organise a protest outside the irrigation department here on May 25 to press upon the officials to provide canal water to fields. The union leaders stated that farmers from four districts — Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Pathankot — would participate in the protest.

The farmers also stated that the department should also stop releasing the water from Uppar Bari Doab Canal into the Beas river and instead it should be provided to the fields.

