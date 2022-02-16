Taking Cong to task, Ranjit Singh Chajjalwaddi raising poor health and education system

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, February 15

Son of three-time Akali MLA Ranjit Singh Chajjalwaddi, Satinderjit Singh is trying his luck from Jandiala (Reserved) constituency. He is contesting against sitting MLA Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala of the Congress and Harbhajan Singh ETO of Aam Aadmi Party.

Starting his campaign at 7 am daily, he discusses the day’s plan with his father and other senior party leaders and share details of the constituency. After getting ready, he conducts a short meeting with activists, who accompany him and plan the route. Public meetings start at 9 am and continue till late evening. Apart from the meetings, he meet veteran activists and visit their homes. SAD workers introduce their family members to Satinderjit and also get selfies clicked with him.

They offer a piece of cloth with party logos called “siropa” to those who join the party.

Ranjit Singh Chajjalwaddi got elected as an MLA from Jandiala in 1985 and from Khadoor Sahib in 1992 and 1997 on a SAD ticket. He joined the Congress in 2017 after SAD denied him a ticket. A few weeks before filing his nomination papers, Satinderjit Chajjalwaddi returned to the SAD fold claiming that it was his home constituency and SAD was family.

Ever since, he has been conducting public meetings in Jandiala town and villages of the constituency. He is seen raising questions on poor health and education system and criticises the Congress government openly.

“Providing roads, water supply and sewerage is not called development. It is the core responsibility of the government to fulfil basic services to citizens. However, the Congress government didn’t provide all these services. I came with a mission to provide quality education, a hi-tech public health system and empower people. The roads and infrastructure is a must and it will be provided on a priority,” said Chajjalwaddi, while addressing a public meeting in Jandiala.

At Khalehra village, Satinderjit said: “Akali workers are enthusiastic and passionate for the election. We don’t have any competition in the constituency. SAD is united and all senior leaders, including Sandip Singh AR, are working hard for the party’s victory.” Targeting the Congress government, Chajjalwaddi said: “The Congress government failed on every front. They had made tall promises of employment but delivered nothing. Congress has betrayed the public.”