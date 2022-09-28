 Talk on 'Traffic Safety Rules' at KCA : The Tribune India

The keynote speaker being honoured. Tribune photo

Amritsar: The NSS unit and Khalsa College Rotaract Club (KCRC) organised a session on “Traffic Safety Rules and Drug Abuse”. Inspector Paramjit Singh in charge, Zilla Saanj Kender, Amritsar was the key note speaker. He highlighted the significance of such lectures and stressed to follow traffic rules earnestly. He emphasised the inclusion of social and national values in the learning process. The speaker delivered a thought-provoking lecture where he provided comprehensive knowledge about the various provisions of the traffic rules and their applicability. He categorically mentioned how people often violate traffic rules that result into human and material losses.

DAV college hosts workshop

A workshop on “Green Chemistry and Wastewater Treatment” was organised by the Post Graduate Department of Chemistry, DAV College Amritsar in collaboration with Green Chemistry Network Centre (GCNC), New Delhi. The main speaker of the event, Prof RK Sharma from Department of Chemistry, University of Delhi, coordinator of GCNC and also the honorary secretary of Royal Society of Chemistry, London, North India section, shared his knowledge on the subject. Prof RK Sharma stressed on the need of applied green chemistry in the present-day world, especially in the areas like nanotechnology and catalysis. Prof Anju Srivastava, Principal Hindu College, Delhi University delivered the second lecture.

World Tourism Day celebrated

Global Group of Institutes celebrated World Tourism Day. The day was celebrated by the department of Hotel Management and Catering Technology and the students and faculty of the department visited Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport to welcome the tourists arriving in the holy city. The theme of this year’s ‘World Tourism Day’, ‘Rethinking Tourism’ was depicted in the colourful rangolis made by the students of HMCT Department. ‘Rethinking Tourism’, aims for rethink on tourism development through education and jobs and for the revival of the tourism industry after the pandemic stalled and restricted all activities throughout the world.

Students ace in school games

The players of Khalsa College Senior Secondary School have won medals at the district school games, winning gold, silver and bronze medals in archery, yoga, gatka, volleyball, swimming and other games. There were as many as 26 different sports disciplines in which the students participated. Principal Dr Inderjit Gogoani said the district level sports were held at the sports ground of Khalsa School. He said the players of the school secured first position in U-17 and U-19 archery, U-14 in softball, First in U-17, 19 in U-17, 19 in gatka; second place in U-14 in swimming and first in U-19, U-14 judo and handball, first in U-17, 19, first in U-14 in volleyball, second in U-14 in fencing. The team stood third in U-17 yoga and second place in kick boxing U-17 and U-19. He said apart from this, the students of the school had brought laurels to the school by securing first position in U-14, U-17 second and U-19 in boxing.

Webinar on ‘Rethinking Tourism’ held

The Department of Hotel Management and Tourism of Guru Nanak Dev University organised a webinar on “Rethinking tourism” to commemorate World Tourism Day under the aegis of Vice Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu. Prof Mandeep Kaur initiated the webinar by highlighting ‘rethinking the tourism’ model which involves improving the tourist experience, better managing the impact of tourism and encouraging positive spill over effects on the wider economy. She highlighted the shift towards tourism being recognised as a crucial pillar of development.

