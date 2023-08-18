Talwar couple's reverse walk to raise awareness on growing population

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 17

Meerut-based couple Dinesh Talwar and Disha Talwar, now famous for their unique reverse walk, today paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before beginning their march to sensitise citizens and raise awareness about the growing population of the country.

The Talwar couple took up the unique form of protest 30 years ago when they sent postcards and letters to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) about overpopulation in India. While they have not received any response, their protest continues in its own unique way.

The couple today began their walk from Jallianwala Bagh Memorial. Speaking about their awareness campaign, Dinesh Talwar said, “It is about the adverse effects of increasing population in the country, which is now the most populated nation of the world. We have written more than one lakh postcards to the Prime Minister’s Office and regularly conduct reverse walks as part of our campaign. We have over the years, conducted many such walks, hunger strikes and even social awareness campaigns to raise the issue,” he said.

The Talwars were in Amritsar last year as well to conduct a reverse walk. They insist on educating people about the ill-effects of rising population and question as to why the government does not celebrate a day to raise awareness against increasing population and why those working on population growth fail to get acknowledged or rewarded?

