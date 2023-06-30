Tamil Nadu win Senior National Women’s Football Championship

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 29

The final of the 27th All India Women’s Senior National Football Championship organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in association with the Punjab Football Association and the District Football Association was held at Guru Nanak Stadium, in which Tamil Nadu defeated Haryana by two goals to one to win the title.

All India Football Federation chairman Kalyan Choubey, Member of Lok Sabha, who arrived as the chief guest during the final match, said that big decisions were being taken by the federation to engage youth from villages in the game.

Later in the year, the All India Junior National Football Championship will be held in the month of September in Punjab in which 12 teams of the country will participate, he said.

The winning team Tamil Nadu was honoured by Kalyan Chaubey, chairman, AIFF, Priya Thapar, chairperson, Punjab Women’s Football Association, SP Anand Kumar, secretary, Punjab Sports Department, Harpreet Singh Sudan, Director Sports Department. District Football Association Amritsar president Sukhchain Singh Aulakh was honoured with a trophy and a badge of honour. Gurdev Singh Gill, Arjun awardee, Deepak Negi, competition manager, AIFF, and several officials of national and state football associations were present at the final match.