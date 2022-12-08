Tangled Mess: Dangling wires an open invite to tragedy in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, December 7

Traditional commercial areas in the walled city have been marred by cobwebs of all kinds of wires while the authorities look the other way. Loose cables of different departments like the PSPCL, cellular companies, poles and pillar boxes are galore in these areas.

Set up centuries ago, these markets are situated in congested lanes. However, the floating population and transportation of commodities in rickshaws, autos and cart make it more congested. Several fire breakouts occurred in the past and short circuit was held as reason for most of these.

Cobwebs of wires can be seen passing through commercial hubs of the city, including wholesale and retail textile markets like Katra Ahluwalia, Shastri Market, Tahli Wala Bazaar, Pratap Bazaar, narrow winding streets around these, stationery items’ market, Mai Sewa Wala Bazaar, jewellery market Guru Bazaar, Bhandeyan Wala Bazaar, Chaurasti Attari Batti Hatta. Similar, scenes of multitude of cables passing from markets known for selling grains and spices such as Dal Mandi, Mishri Bazaar, Swank Mandi, Waddi Dhab, Dhab Wasti Ram and Lachchmansar Chowk could be conveniently viewed. Same was the case with grain markets like Daal Mandi, Mishri Bazaar, Swank Mandi, and industrial areas.

Notably, a majority of these markets are situated in the vicinity of the Golden Temple. So tourists happen to visit a good number of these localities for shopping. Removal of these wires by putting them underground or ducting them into a hollow pipe could improve the look of these markets. In turn it would beautify the markets which would increase the footfall of tourists and other visitors for shopping.