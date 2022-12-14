 Tangled Mess: Pillar boxes eat up public space in Amritsar : The Tribune India

Tangled Mess: Pillar boxes eat up public space in Amritsar

A pillar box installed in the middle of a footpath. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, December 13

The mess created by tangled webs of electricity wires and optical cables at nearly every street in the walled city has become an eyesore for visitors and residents.

Huge heavily insulated conductors, which are meant to be laid underground, are routed overhead without bothering about the risks involved.

Heavily insulated wires pass over a road.Photo: Vishal Kumar

A retired professor from Khalsa College Mohan Singh recalled that in the 1940s when the city had a limited power supply from Joginder Nagar and only 1KW connections were available to consumers, that too on merit. An official would inspect the wiring and route of the connection. These days, routing a cable is not a specialised skill but an ad hoc arrangement. These days one can take liberties with the system without any check or hindrance.

Power pilferage and line losses shot up to over 50 per cent of the power produced. The system of shifting energy meters to huge 20-m boxes to check power theft has taken a toll on the aesthetic look of the city and created a hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic.

The PSPCL’s failure to curb power thefts led to the installation of the pillar boxes on the roads. A move that encroaches upon vital public space, said Arjinder Singh. “The project of installation of the pillar boxes on the streets to take out electric meters from inside the residences was envisaged to curb power theft and pilferage. After investing crores of rupees and massive infrastructure changeover the theft rate declined has not been equally impressive,” he claimed.

He said the pillar boxes installed on 10-15 feet wide roads encroach upon vital space meant for public movement. They further narrowed down the public space. He suggested that these pillar boxes of small sizes should be hung from the pillars installed on the roads. He said the PSPCL had done this successfully in several areas and these must be replicated in all its future programmes.

On the condition of anonymity PSPCL officials stated that the installation of the pillar boxes or laying of insulated conductors were policy decisions taken at the head office level and then implemented in the entire state. These observations would be forwarded to the head office for future consideration.

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with her father

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...

Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court

Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court

A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...

Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case

Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case

The bench takes note of the submission of a lawyer, appearin...

DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid as Delhi acid attack survivor continues to be in ICU

Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...


Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Infuriated over death of protester, KMSC members block entry points to govt offices

Synthetic kite string: Officials asked to take action against violators

Local Govt asks MC to submit delimitation survey report soon

Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura's last rites held

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost ~25 more

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost Chandigarh residents Rs 25 more

Chandigarh SSP's repatriation: CM Bhagwant Mann was not apprised of issue by his officers, says Punjab Governor

6-Minute Window at Chandigarh Railway Station: Reality check belies authorities' claim

Bid to rape woman in auto, 2 Kurali youths held

Chandigarh RWAs slam paid street parking proposal

DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid as Delhi acid attack survivor continues to be in ICU

Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

Delhi records 6.4 deg Celsius temperature on Thursday morning

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu given warm welcome in Delhi

Teenage girl attacked with acid, three held

After expiry of time duration, Hoshiarpur toll plaza made toll free

After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free

Bhagwant Mann govt buckles, to allot flats to demolition-hit needy Jalandhar residents

Resumption of flights to Punjab's Adampur being considered, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

No hearing for 19 days, farmers to now protest at toll plazas also

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

GLADA razes 7 illegal colonies

2 unlawful structures demolished, 5 buildings sealed by Ludhiana civic body

Chief Minister's Field Officer conducts surprise inspection of Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Deploy 25 traffic marshals, police urge contractor

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

Patiala man gets 20-yr RI for raping US woman

Garbage burning continues unabated

Civic body to start shifting vendors to designated spots

Addl water content found, 40 samples of milk fail test