Tangled Mess: ‘Power transmission system needs overhaul’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 20

When it comes to public safety, Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) employees seem to be least concerned about public safety which is evident from electricity pillar boxes installed in the middle of streets and tangled wire mess in the Hargobind Nagar area on the Majitha road here.

Usually, the electricity pillar boxes are installed on the side of the streets so as to cause least problem to commuters. However, in Hargobind Nagar, a pillar box can be seen installed in such a way that it has become a nuisance to commuters, especially when two- and four-wheelers have to cross each other.

Residents says that they are living in constant fear as tangled wires at electricity poles can lead to a short-circuit and the resultant fire which can spread in residential areas. They say at places these are close to the balconies of houses and a child playing in the balcony can easily touch electricity wires.

Harwinder Singh, a resident, said, “No care has been taken to ensure safety of the residents. The entire electricity transmission needs a complete overhaul. Sometimes when power supply is cut off due to technical snags, electricians too have to work hard to find the right wire due to cobwebs of electricity wires at electricity poles.”

Residents say apart from a maze of tangled electricity wires, the cables of internet and cable companies too are tied on these poles.

Sonu, another resident, said, “At places, the locks of pillar boxes are broken and with small children playing in streets, they are at a risk of being electrocuted. The safety of residents must be ensured.”