Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 6

With the district administration, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited not showing any concern about the nuisance created by loosely hanging cables in residential areas, a web of different wires can be seen outside almost every house in localities on GT Road from Putlighar to Chheharta. The cables of internet service provider companies and electricity wires alongside roads are an open invitation to accidents.