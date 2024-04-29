Tardy wheat lifting in Tarn Taran district puts farmers, arhtiyas in tight spot

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 28

Tardy lifting of the wheat from mandis has put farmers, commission agents and workers in a tight spot. There is no space left to store crop arriving in mandis of the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sandeep Kumar said till April 27, 5,00,888 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat had arrived in grain markets of the district of which 4,66,211 MT had been procured by government agencies. He said only 98,329 MT of crop had been lifted, which was less than 20 per cent of the procured stock.

The DC said Rs 700 crore had been paid to farmers for their procured wheat till April 27. He said it would be ensured that the produce of farmers was procured within 48 hours from it arrival in mandis.

He said of the total procured wheat, Pungrain had bought 1,49,990 MT, Markfed 1,28,408 MT, Punsup 1,00, 368 MT, Punjab State Warehouse Corporation 66,508 MT, FCI 16, 523 MT and 4,414 MT of the crop was purchased by traders.

