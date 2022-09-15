Target of 55K words of engineering terminology in Punjabi achieved

Tribune News Service

Amritsar September 14

Dr Ravinder Kumar, deputy coordinator of a five-day workshop for creating glossary for technical terminology at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), said in the third round of workshop, over 10,000 technical words of engineering terminology had been created in Punjabi language.

“With the conclusion of the workshop, the target to create 55,000 technical words of engineering terminology in Punjabi has been achieved successfully,” he said on the culminating day.

A series of workshops have been organised in the School of Punjabi Studies of GNDU in collaboration with the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT), Education Ministry, Government of India.

Dean Student Welfare Prof Anish Dua, in context of the NEP-2020, highlighted the role of regional languages in the proliferation of science and technology. The coordinator for the workshop and head of Punjabi department Dr Manjinder Singh informed that the subject experts and linguists from GNDU, Amritsar, Central University Bathinda, Punjabi University, Patiala and NIT, Jalandhar participated in the workshop to fulfil the objective of creating a technical glossary in Punjabi in order to widen the scope of language.