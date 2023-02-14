Tarksheel Society seeks check on ads claiming magical remedies

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 13

Even as a law is in place to check unscrupulous elements from spreading superstition and offering magical healing, it is seldom used as is evident from the number of such advertisements. Tarksheel Society in its bid to put a check on such practices and promote the power of logic and reasoning has approached the local MLAs to take up the matter with the state government.

Advertisements claiming fast and assured relief in some medical conditions are being published almost daily in local newspapers and even seen painted on walls alongside roads.

Such advertisements are banned under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectional Advertisements) Act, 1954.

Even faith healers who claim to hold magical powers and exploit gullible people are doing their business without fearing any action. The business of these self-proclaimed godmen, tantriks and babas, even the new class of Christian preachers who claim to have a cure for almost everything, is booming.

These self-styled godmen woo residents with the help of such advertisements in newspapers, posters pasted on walls at public places and vidoes circulated on social media platforms.

Apart from offering solutions for physical ailments, the practitioners also claim to solve emotional, psychological and personal problems.

Sumeet Singh who is associated with Tarksheel Society, said, “There is need for a stringent law to check people who claim to have godly powers and claim to cure all kinds of physical and psychological problems.”

Singh said they have recently submitted a memorandum to the MLAs of the ruling party and asked them to bring a legislation to stop the exploitation of public. He said the administration must initiate a drive to crack down on such people under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954.