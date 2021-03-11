Tarn Taran 1st in Punjab with no head teacher post vacancy

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 1

Tarn Taran has become the first district in the state where all posts of head teachers (HTs) and centre head teachers (CHTs) have been filled by promoting the eligible teachers.

It was disclosed by Jagwinder Singh Lehri, District Education Officer (Elementary), while addressing a function organised here on Wednesday by teachers of the government elementary schools across the district.

Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO) Jaswinder Singh Sandhu presided over the function. The DEO (E), in his address, said there were 254 posts of HTs and 44 of CHTs in the district and all vacant posts had been filled recently by promoting eligible teachers. The DEO said by filling all vacant posts of the HTs and CHTs, all schools were being controlled by eligible administrators.

BEd Teachers Front district president Prabhjot Singh, while addressing on the occasion, said with the sincere efforts of DEO Jagwinder Singh and Deputy DEO Paramjit Singh, the district had achieved the honour by timely promotion of eligible teachers and it must show good results in improving quality education in the district. The DEO and his deputy told the teachers to work hard with sincerity to improve education standard in the government elementary schools. Both the officials were honoured by the teachers.