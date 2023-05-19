Tarn Taran: 21-yr-old Army sepoy killed in road accident

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 18

A 21-year-old Army sepoy who had come to his village on 40-day leave just five days ago was killed in a road accident near Chhichhrewal village on the Amritsar-Khemkaran road on late Wednesday night. The deceased, identified as Shamsher Singh Shera, along with his niece Amritpal Singh (14) was returning to his Doblian village from Bhikhiwind on a motorcycle being driven by Shamsher Singh.

When they reached near Chhichhrewal village, a Swift car (PB-11 BK-7688) hit their motorcycle. Amritpal Singh fell down to the earth and the speeding car dragged Shamsher Singh for some distance. Both were brought to a private hospital in Bhikhiwind where the doctors referred Shamsher Singh to Amritsar.

Joginder Singh, father of Shamsher Singh, with the help of others brought him to the Military Hospital, Amritsar, where Shamsher Singh succumbed to his injuries. The body was brought to the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, for a postmortem from where the body was taken to Doblian, the native village of the victim, by a military vehicle.

The mortal remains of the sepoy were consigned to flames with full military honours. The victim’s father, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste family, is a daily-wage worker and has a daughter who is younger to Shamsher Singh. Shamsher Singh joined the Indian Army on March 3, 2020, and had come on leave on May 14.